Former Sen. Reid calls for end of caucuses

Former Sen. Harry Reid says the Democratic Party should eliminate caucuses. Reid made the statement the day after his home state of Nevada’s caucus.

Final results had still not been tallied but it went smoother than Iowa where irregularities in the vote count made it impossible to determine a winner. Reid said in a statement that he believes “it’s time for the Democratic Party to move to primaries everywhere.”

Caucuses have been criticized for being inaccessible to the majority of voters, requiring a multi-hour commitment.

Reid said Nevada should go first in the primary calendar because it is more diverse than Iowa and New Hampshire.