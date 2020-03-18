The Omni Homestead cuts employee hours, issues furloughs

The Omni Homestead has furloughed and reduced the hours for its employees to follow restrictions due to the spreading coronavirus.

The resort told its employees it would be reducing hours, activating furloughs and leveraging PTO if available, Marketing and Communications Director Lynn Swan said.

“Like all businesses, The Omni Homestead is making difficult decisions to limit the impact and protect our business for the future,” Lynn said. “We staff our hotel according to business demand, and unfortunately, at this time, we are unable to keep all of our associates busy.”

The Omni Homestead plans to reassess these changes in the future.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

