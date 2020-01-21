The Palisades Restaurant looks to help Australia

The Palisades Restaurant will host a Plunge for Australia event February 8.

Participants can take a plunge in the New River as part of the event.

There will be a campfire, coffee, blankets and towels on site after the plunge. The Palisades Restaurant will also be providing chili afterwards.

Although there is a $30 participation fee, any donation amount is welcome.

"You know it's important for us to be neighbors, we're all neighbors, regardless of distance. It was very important of us to do something," said Shaena Muldoon, owner of The Palisades Restaurant.

All proceeds will go to the Wildlife Information and Education Service in Australia.

