The Resort at Glade Springs is closing for a month

The Resort at Glade Springs will close until April 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resort at Glade Spring is temporarily suspending its operations starting Friday, March 20 in order to follow advice from health and government officials.

However, the Cobb golf course will stay open for players.

“The health and safety of our guests and associates is our first priority and this difficult decision has been made with that in mind,” a press release said.

The resort said it will continue to monitor the situation and comply with all recommendations made by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

