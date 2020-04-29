Roanoke restaurant adapts during social distancing restrictions

The River and Rail has built a loyal following and a national reputation since it opened on Crystal Spring Avenue in the summer of 2012.

WDBJ7 photo

But the last six weeks have been unlike any others in the restaurant's eight-year run.

Managing Partner Aaron Deal and the rest of the staff have made a major pivot.

The River and Rail is known for the quality of its food, service and atmosphere, and today it's trying to deliver that experience in new ways.

"Not only did we go to the curbside model to deliver all the things that we normally serve," Deal told WDBJ7, "we started doing the family meal dinners. We started working on cocktails to go. We've got meat production. We're selling pork chops, ground meat, all sorts of different things."

Time-lapse videos from the River and Rail Facebook page highlight the pace in recent weeks. Others feature new offerings like cocktails to go, and the restaurant's appreciation for the customers who keep coming.

"What is successful in these times, you know," Deal asked? "What I do deem our success is to continue to be able to employ our staff, you know that's very important to us. In addition to that we're still offering food service to the community."

Deal said the restaurant is taking it week by week, and beginning to consider what the new normal will be, and how best to protect customers and staff once the restaurant is able to reopen its doors.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.