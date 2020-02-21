The Roanoke Bridal Expo at The Hotel Roanoke

The same company behind 11 years of the Lynchburg Bridal Expo is bringing their showcase to Roanoke Sunday, February 23 from 12-4 p.m.

Photo: event Facebook page

Capture It Events is pulling together over 50 wedding professionals that will join the fun as you sample food, cakes and have the chance to win door prizes at The Hotel Roanoke (110 Shenandoah Ave. NE).

According to the event's Facebook page, brides that register are free, with additional guests' tickets costing $10.

