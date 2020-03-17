The Roanoke Times journalists to form union

Journalists and staff at The Roanoke Times Tuesday announced plans to unionize as the Timesland News Guild.

More than 75 percent of the newsroom — reporters, photographers, graphic artists, copy and online editors, designers and support staff — has signed cards authorizing union representation by The NewsGuild, a sector of the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

Unionization among news media workers has surged in recent years. The Timesland News Guild is the first to seek to form a union under Lee Enterprises since the company announced in January it would take over 30 daily papers from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Media Group. The deal closed Monday. Lee had been managing BH Media’s papers since July 2018.

The Timesland News Guild is asking Lee to voluntarily recognize the guild and begin bargaining. If Lee does not, the guild will file for an election with the National Labor Relations Board. Elections typically take up to four weeks. The Timesland News Guild seeks to become a unit of the Washington-Baltimore News Guild Local 32035.

"We're taking this step to give our newsrooms a seat at the table with our new owners," said Tonia Moxley, a reporter at The Roanoke Times since 2000. "Their questionable business decisions have led to delivery issues, poor customer service and less local coverage. Six years ago, more than 90,000 print subscribers alone read our work. Today, about 30,000 subscribers remain. To them, I want to say thank you. And to those who have canceled out of frustration, know that we are unionizing to make changes to win you back."

"We all know we're in a struggling industry,” said Laurence Hammack, a reporter at The Roanoke Times since 1985. “But newspapers are vital to our communities, and this is perhaps our last chance to preserve that role.”

In her six years at The Roanoke Times, state politics reporter Amy Friedenberger says she has learned lessons from colleagues. But she’s seen coworkers struggling to do more with less.

“I've watched talented folks take new jobs in fear of how corporate decisions will steer their futures. Some have left journalism completely, void of hope for stability in this industry," Friedenberger said. "Forming a union means having a say, and that's a small step in ensuring a better future."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

