The Water Dog prepares for phase one of Virginia re-opening

"Well I think like a lot of people I'm pretty ecstatic at the idea that we're taking a step toward normalcy again," said Dave Henderson, The Water Dog owner.

Keeping some space.

That's the motto at The Water Dog as it gets its outdoor dining area ready for the beginning of phase one.

Henderson says it might not be the same as before for a little while, but they're going to do what they can to make it just as enjoyable.

"And as long as people can understand and respect that we're doing the best we can to give them the best experience possible. I hope that friends and family can come and hang out and hopefully get a good meal and enjoy the day," said Henderson.

He points out that new tables have been added onto land owned by the city, spaced eight feet apart.

The city lets The Water Dog use this space from time to time for special events, and this weekend will be one of those times.

They plan to have live music filling the air.

"Hopefully we'll have a good day outside, the patio will have nice weather, but having some live music - our musician that we've invited in is Tommy Cox, he's one of the best in Lynchburg - just having some live music will really help elevate some spirits," said Henderson.

Henderson says that even though restaurants can't fully open their doors yet, he's happy to still get things going - cautiously - and one step at a time.

"You know I think we're heading in the right direction one step closer to opening our doors to the public," said Henderson. "We know we can't open our doors on the inside, but given that the weekend looks to be promising in terms of the weather, taking the step towards normalcy is the right thing for us. We're ready, our customers are ready."

Staff will be required to wear masks as well.

The Water Dog's hours will be from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

