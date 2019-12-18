Elves of Cave Spring Elementary work to donate to those in need

The holidays are here and the elves of Cave Spring Elementary School are hard at work. They're gathering gifts for ARCH Roanoke to help feed homeless veterans.

Lauren Dudley, a fifth-grader, is this year's "Elves stock the shelves" president. She said whenever they have to vote on whether to continue doing the project, it's always a yes.

"Elves stock the shelves" is in its 10th year at Cave Spring Elementary School. Dudley says with each year she has been involved, she has gained an even greater appreciation for all they are doing for those in need.

"You don't really realize when you're younger how many people you're helping, so it's really a good experience and when you're in charge of it, it's even better," Dudley said.

Last year, the elves collected enough food to feed over 90 families. This year, their goal is to feed over 100.

"It's important especially for the holidays for them to have some joy and be happy," Dudley said.

Liz Strawn has been the sponsor for the project every year since it started. She says it's showing kids at an early age how to be involved and care about their community.

"It gives them a sense of being in a group together and helping things bigger than themselves," Strawn said.

This year, the elves found out that some of ARCH Roanoke's veterans have animals. They are also collecting for their pets and will donate things like food, collars, treats and toys, showing you don't have to be big to make a big difference.

