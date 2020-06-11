Family of Wendell Scott, black NASCAR Hall of Fame driver, asking for race trophy 57 years later

To the world, Danville native and Hall of Fame NASCAR driver Wendell Scott was a legend who broke down color barriers in a sport dominated by white men.

Wendell Scott's grandson, Warrick Scott shares the experiences his grandfather endured.

"We're in the forefather category, my grandfather was a vanguard of this sport." said his grandson Warrick Scott.

However, to Scott, Wendell meant so much more.

"He always carried himself with a golden diplomacy no matter where he went." Scott.

Warrick spent much of his childhood life as Wendell's shadow and would listen to stories from his grandfather about his career as a pioneer in NASCAR as a driver.

From 1961 to 1973, he had over 100 top ten finishes and a cup win despite blatant racism.

"We're talking about the '60s, 1963, was before the civil rights act of 1964, he wasn't even allowed to enter many tracks to race," said Scott.

As NASCAR banned confederate flags from its tracks Wednesday, Scott couldn't help but think about his grandfather, who won a Grand National race at the Jacksonville Speedway in 1963 by two laps, but was only give his prize money and never awarded a trophy.

"It was given the person they announced as the winner in front of my grandfather, but hours later when all the fans and Associated Press left, that's when the money was given to him," said Scott.

Since Wendell's induction to the Hall of Fame in 2018, Warrick says he has yet to get a response from NASCAR about awarding the Scott family with his trophy 57 years later.

However, with recent efforts from Bubba Wallace to bring equality to the sport, Scott is hopeful the legacy of black drivers will continue to grow.

"He'd be proud, he would see his own grandchildren in Bubba, you know Bubba makes it possible for one day my son to drive a NASCAR," said Scott.

The Wendell Scott Foundation provides STEM opportunities to introduce black kids to the sport of racing.

