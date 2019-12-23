Forecast: The rest of Christmas week's looking pretty quiet

MONDAY

A Gulf low will continue tracking to the east bringing a chance of a few showers south of 460 through early Monday afternoon. Heavier rain will keep to our south. Expect more clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

We'll end up with a good amount of sunshine Christmas Eve day. Our high temperatures warm close to 60 F.

CHRISTMAS DAY(WEDNESDAY)

Our Christmas Day is looking beautiful with a mix of sun and clouds. Our high temperatures once again soar into the upper 50s to near 60.

THE REST OF CHRISTMAS WEEK

Clouds build back into the area as we head toward Thursday and Friday. We should remain dry, though, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND

A cold front will approach the region, bringing our next chance of scattered showers to the area Sunday. We'll find cooler air for the final days of 2019.

