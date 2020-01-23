Thickening clouds today with a soaking rain by tomorrow

Bundle up as you head outside this morning as temperatures are starting off in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Clouds return, quickly turning overcast during the day. However, we remain dry for one more day. Afternoon highs return to the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

The next front will bring mostly rain showers to the area starting early Friday morning. In the mountains, colder air in place should allow the precipitation to start as a brief wintry mix with some snow, sleet and freezing rain. It will all quickly transition back to a cold rain that will continue through the day. There is even the potential for heavier rain between sunset and midnight Friday. Total rainfall will be around 1-2". Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Any rain should taper off after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY

Skies turn partly sunny during the day, with clouds lingering in the mountains. We'll also see some snow showers developing in the mountains of WV. Winds increase, turning gusty throughout the day. Highs return to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend is dry and breezy at times. We'll continue to see snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia where we could see some accumulation. Highs reach the mid 40s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY

We could see our next front move through the area. This front could trigger a few showers as it moves through the region. Highs will climb close to 50.

