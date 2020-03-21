Fairfax County resident becomes third VA death of patient who tested positive for COVID-19

The Fairfax County Health Department reported Virginia's third death of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release on their website, the victim was a man in his 60s and had contact with somebody else who was previously reported as testing positive for the coronavirus. He was hospitalized and died from respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

Two earlier deaths were reported this week in the Peninsula Health District.

“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Dir. of Health at Fairfax Co. Health Department. “The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes.”

