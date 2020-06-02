Thomas Road Baptist Church gives away boxes of food to community

One Lynchburg church gave away tons of free food Tuesday.

Rep. Ben Cline was seen helping with the effort. WDBJ7 photo.

Thomas Road Baptist Church held a free food drive-thru.

They started handing out boxes of frozen chicken and cheese Tuesday morning.

The boxes were available to pick up from anyone in the community.

The church says they wanted to do something good during this time.

"This is an amazing day," said Tim Grandstaff, missions pastor. "We have the opportunity to bring a little bit of sunshine and light into a dark community right now. Not only this community but around the world, people have been hurting across our country because of the coronavirus."

They gave away over 3,500 boxes.

