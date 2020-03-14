Thomas Road Baptist Church holds men's retreat, while events are canceled across the country

Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg continues business as usual. The Christian men's retreat, Ignite Men's Weekend, went on, even as other events in our region have been canceled.

Thousands of people attended the event. Speakers came from all over the country, including professional athlete and motivational speaker Tim Tebow. Some attendees said they were unfazed by the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am not at all concerned. I think we just need to be cognizant of the fact that there's an issue, and we just need to have normal precautions that we would take ordinarily, don't overreact, again, if you don't feel well, don't come out," Doug Berry, President of Bedford Igniters Car Club, said.

This conference started Friday night and ran until 4:30 p.m. Saturday.