Thornier trade issues await after initial US-China deal

(AP) - The United States and China are set to take a step toward trade peace after 18 months of economic skirmishing.

President Donald Trump and China’s chief trade negotiator plan to sign a modest agreement Wednesday that would ease some U.S. economic sanctions on China and have Beijing step up purchases of American farm products and other goods.

The deal would lower tensions in a fight that has slowed global growth, hurt American manufacturers and weighed on the Chinese economy.

But the “Phase 1” agreement would do little to force China to make the major economic changes such as reducing unfair subsidies for its own companies.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.