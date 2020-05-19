Thousands of voters turn out for Lynchburg May elections

Thousands of voters hit the polls Tuesday for Lynchburg's City Council elections, with extra precautions. “I made sure I had on my mask,” said voter Sherry Scott. “I’ve got two hand gels on my purse," voter Rita Haun added.

Election officials have been hard at work getting polling locations ready. “We’ve been preparing for months," said Christine Gibbons, Lynchburg's Director of Elections.

Floor markings were in place to help voters stay six feet apart, one-time-use pens were available and curbside voting was offered as an option.

Poll workers were all required to wear masks and a Medical Reserve Corps was available at certain polling locations to help with social distancing and to sanitize voting stations. "We just want to make sure that our numbers don’t tick back up because of COVID-19," explained Gibbons.

According to early numbers, about 6.1% of voters made it to the polls.

As of 5 p.m. 3,202 people turned out to vote.

