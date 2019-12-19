Most power back after tree falls in Lynchburg

Just a few dozen customers of Appalachian Power in the Lynchburg area still were without power Thursday afternoon, down from about 4,000 when the outage first hit Thursday morning.

According to Appalachian Power, a fallen tree at Blackwater Street and Hollins Mill Road caused the outage.

Due to the outage, the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, on Memorial Avenue, closed Thursday. The downtown branch on Church Street was scheduled to be open until 5:30 p.m. Items due back to the main library Thursday can be returned Friday without fines, or dropped off at the downtown branch.

Lynchburg Registrar's Office open during power outage

A spokeswoman for Centra Lynchburg General Hospital says it's business as usual there except for rescheduling elective surgeries, though the hospital is running on generator power.

Click here for outage map.

