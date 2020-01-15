Danville men arrested in connection to recent robberies

Three Danville men have been arrested in connection to two recent robberies, according to the Danville Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, two masked men with handguns entered the office of the Astoria Hotel, at 1030 Piney Forest Road, demanding money. They did not harm the clerk, but left with cash.

Officers, detectives, crime scene technicians and K9 units responded and determined a suspect vehicle, according to the DPD. The vehicle's information was passed to surrounding law enforcement agencies, and a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office spotted the car later that night.

Officers and deputies stopped the vehicle within city limits and arrested the two people inside. Police linked the two involved in the Astoria robbery to a robbery January 11 at Charlie's Stop N Shop.

Danville convenience store clerk robbed late Saturday night

Thirty-two-year-old Johnny Burton, 23-year-old Quintell Saunders and 20-year-old Tyree Murphy were each charged with two counts of robbery in connection to the incidents.

Burton and Saunders were inside the suspect vehicle when it was stopped and are being held in the Danville City Jail without bond. Murphy was arrested late Wednesday and is still in police custody; his mugshot has not been made available.

This case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Danville PD at 434-793-0000 or by using their crime tips app CARE.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

