Three Li’l Pigs BBQ starts new chapter in Daleville

A popular barbeque place in Botetourt County is starting a new chapter.

After more than a decade, Three Li'l Pigs in Daleville is changing hands.

Former owners Bill and Dremma Gaul are retiring and have sold the business to one of their employees.

The new owner, Brian Tyree said he is excited continue the legacy of this local institution.

"I think for me it's about you know getting out here and meeting new people, meeting the customers. I've been cooking them for a long time so actually seeing their faces, I know so many of them just by what they order," Tyree said.

Tyree said he loves the menu and doesn’t plan to change any of the dishes. However he hopes to add a few new items in the future.