Three Notch'd has New Year's fun for the whole family

Ashley Willie joined the 7@four crew to talk about this year's full day of festivities at Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen and Brewery.

Between 12 pm - 3 pm, December 31, kids' meals are half-off and there will be a balloon drop to commemorate the new year for the young folks in attendance at 2 pm. A complimentary toast of sparkling cider will also be available.

At midnight for this year's January 1st celebratory ring-in, there will be another balloon drop for the adults in attendance, along with a complimentary toast, according to the event's Facebook page.

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen and Brewery is located at 24 Campbell Ave. SE.

