Three Roanoke College students in precautionary isolation over coronavirus concerns

Three Roanoke College students are in isolation off-campus out of what the school says is an abundance of caution over coronavirus concerns.

Two students traveled to Washington, D.C., and one to Europe over Spring Break and may have been exposed to COVID-19. After the college consulted the Virginia Department of Health, one student was tested for COVID-19. The college is awaiting test results.

As part of Roanoke College's preparation and response to COVID-19, President Michael Maxey and cabinet have determined the best course of action is to suspend face-to-face meetings of classes, effective March 12. Classes will be taught online until April 3. Professors will contact their students about the start of online classes by Tuesday, March 17.

All students should make arrangements to leave the residence halls no later than Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

