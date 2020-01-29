Three arrested in connection to deadly church parking lot shooting

Two adults, and one teenager were arrested on charges stemming from a church parking lot shooting that left 37-year-old Damien Hairston dead.

RELATED: Man arrested for Sunday killing in Patrick County

According to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Acya Hagen was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including robbery, intent to distribute marijuana, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

20-year-old Stephen Gravely is facing charges for drug possession with the intent to distribute.

A teenager was also arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, Hagen and Damien Hairston, who died in the shooting, set up a drug deal with Gravely, Jermaine "Jay" Penn Jr., and Lonnie Reynolds.

The sheriff's office said evidence shows Hairston, Hagen, and a teenager made a plan to rob Gravely and Penn Jr. at True Gospel Baptist Church on Salem Highway in Patrick County.

When the two groups met, the sheriff's office says the first shot was allegedly fired from the passenger seat of Reynolds and Penn Jr.'s car.

During a gun battle, Hairston was shot and killed.

Reynolds was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Hairston.

Hagen is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bail.

Gravely was released on a $1,500 secured bond.

The teenager is being held in Danville at the W.W. Moore Detention Center.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office says several other agencies assisted in the investigation, including Virginia State Police, Henry County Sheri'ffs Office, and Martinsville Police.

“As is typically the case, area law enforcement agencies worked closely together to solve this crime and prevent further acts of violence, which will not be tolerated in our county,” Smith stated in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

