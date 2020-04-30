Three charged for vandalism at Danville Salvation Army

Three Danville residents have been charged, accused of spray-painting graffiti on the Salvation Army building April 21.

18-year-old Antonio Doroteo and Sierra Austin, 19, are charged with vandalism, the prohibited wearing of a mask and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Investigators also charged a 15-year-old with vandalism.

Police say the same suspects defaced another building in a separate incident in the same area and the juvenile had acted alone in defacing a third. Police charged the suspects in those cases, as well.

The adults were released on bond and the juvenile was released to his parents.

