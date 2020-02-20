Three departments respond to house fire in Fries

The Galax Fire Department, Fries Volunteer and Rescue, and Independence Volunteer Fire responded to a house fire on Clito Road in Fries.

The call came in at 8:47 a.m.

All three departments worked for four hours to contain the fire.

The fire started in the flue area and spread to the roof in one part of the house.

Firefighters cut holes in the roof and used the interior ceiling to prevent the fire from spreading.

One person who lived at the home was checked for smoke inhalation. There is no word yet on their condition.

