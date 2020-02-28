Three displaced, dog rescued after Vinton apartment fire

Three people who live in a Vinton apartment have been displaced by a Friday afternoon fire.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the building on 8th Street about 12:40 p.m. Crews found light smoke coming from a third floor apartment window.

A woman who lives there and a child who was visiting had safetly gotten out; the woman was treated for unrelated medical problems and taken to a hospital. Two other residents were not home. Firefighters pulled a dog from the apartment and gave it oxygen.

The American Red Cross is helping the family that llives in the apartment find a place to stay for the time being.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine a cause and estimate damages.