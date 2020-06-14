Three displaced following Roanoke Co. house fire Sunday

Three adults are temporarily without their home Sunday after a fire in the 3900 block of Meadowlark Road.

According to Roanoke Fire & EMS, crews from Cave Spring and Clearbook responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke leaving the front door and brick vents of the one-story house.

The fire was brought under control in under 15 minutes and no injuries were reported. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and gathering a damage estimate.

Primary findings show the fire most likely started in the basement.

