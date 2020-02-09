Three house fires break out overnight in Roanoke

It was a busy night for firefighters in Roanoke. Crews responded to three house fire within about three hours of each other--one causing serious injuries to a person inside an apartment.

"[The firefighters] spaced themselves out pretty well so we were able to get adequate people on seen quickly," Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS, said.

The first call brought firefighters to an electrical fire at a home on 12th Street Southeast. 30 minutes later--another call. This time, a cooking fire at an apartment complex on Southall Place Southwest. One person was trapped in a room on the second floor--forcing crews to have to make a window rescue.

"The minor at the time did see the smoke coming up and shut the door of the bedroom, and in that time it could've saved his life, so being able to shut that door prevented the fire and smoke from coming into his room and he was able to get emergency assistance from the window," Perdue said.

Another person in the apartment was taken to the hospital for severe injuries. Firefighters then left the scene, unaware that at 2 a.m. they would be back in Southeast, battling a third fire on Padbury Avenue.

Samuel Simmons lives in the home, but he was at a friend's when he got a call about the fire.

"Kind of in shock, like I wasn't really sure if the house was okay or if she was okay," Simmons said.

He was worried about his mother, but luckily no one was injured.

"It's just minimal damage, it's stuff that can be replaced," he said.

The fire department says its unusual to have three fires overnight, but hopes this urges others to check on their fire safety plans.

"During the winter times, we do have an increase of fires, so we do ask residents to make sure they're checking their smoke alarms, make sure they're checking their carbon monoxide [detectors] and just being safe around cooking, heating appliances."

The American Red Cross is helping the families that have been displaced.

