Three Peninsula District women in their 80's die after testing positive for coronavirus

Three women in their 80's within the Peninsula District died from respiratory failure as a result of the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

One of the women was a resident of a long-term care facility. The three patients were from James City County, Newport News and Williamsburg.

Two of the women's positive test results were included in the current count of 219 cases in the state.

All three women were hospitalized, and two had previously tested positive for the coronavirus while one was identified as a new case. All three contracted the virus through an unknown source.

