Three offenders at VA Correctional Center for Women test positive for coronavirus

Three women who are prisoners at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland, Virginia have tested positive for COIVD-19, according to a release from the VADOC.

A contractor and three VADOC employees have also tested positive. The employees are composed of one officer in training at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, one correctional officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center and another at the Norfolk Probation and Parole office.

The contract who tested positive works at VCCW as a contract nurse.

According to the release, all VADOC facilities are on modified lockdown to minimize contact between groups of offenders. Virginia Correctional Enterprises is making tens of thousands of medical precautionary equipment such as masks for Virginia DOC staff and prisoners.

Video visitation, email and phone calls are still available.

The Virginia Department of Corrections directs the public to https://www.vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/ for the latest updates on COVID-19 in state correctional facilities.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.