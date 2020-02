Roanoke firefighters responded to a fire early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Padbury Avenue SE just after 2 a.m.

Officials say three people and one pet safely escaped the fire.

No one was injured.

The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was the third fire in Roanoke since 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.