Three people charged after early morning police chase in Lynchburg

Three people are in custody Thursday after an early morning police chase in Lynchburg.

Around 1:10 a.m. January 2, an officer with the Lynchburg Police Department attempted a traffic stop at Route 29N and Carroll Avenue. The driver did not stop and a pursuit began.

The chase went through the city and ended at the dead end of Hendricks Avenue. One passenger ran, but an officer captured her after she ran into nearby woods.

The driver and two passengers were all charged with separate offenses, according to the LPD.

Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Foster, of Monroe, was charged with obstructing justice, resisting arrest, fleeing from a law-enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine. She also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Forty-nine-year-old Wesley Booker, of Lynchburg, was the driver of the car. Booker was charged with felony eluding, improper registration, altered tags, running a red light, running a stop sign and driving on a revoked license.

Twenty-five-year-old Ernest Shifflett, of Arrington, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, removing, altering, etc. of serial number or other identification on firearm and third offense petit larceny.

