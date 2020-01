Three people are being helped by the American Red Cross after a fire broke out at their home Tuesday evening along the 100 block of Noble Ave. NE.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched at 5:53 pm and found fire coming from the side of the home. Everyone at the home was able to escape safely.

The investigation into the fire remains open.

