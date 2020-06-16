Three years later: Who murdered Emma Compton Layne?

It’s been three years since a Halifax County woman was killed.

Emma Compton Layne was murdered in June 2017, but her killer is still free.

This year, Layne’s sister Shawna Krohn decorated a tree that was planted two years ago in Layne’s memory. “So, this year to honor her, I was going to hang pictures of her and I could hear her whispering, ‘you can hang my picture, but hang others," recalled Krohn.

Hanging along photos of Layne are photos of other missing and unsolved cases – in Halfax County, across Virginia and all around the world.

Remembering others, Krohn says, is how Layne would want it. “It’s just who Emma was," she said.

The 52-year-old was reportedly last seen at the convenience store she owned in Cody.

After not showing up to see her mother in the hospital, her family became worried.

Days later, Layne's credit card, clothes, keys and cell phone were all found at her home. “She wasn’t there, everything was there but her," Krohn recalled.

In November 2017, five months after Layne disappeared, her remains were found by hunters, barely covered in a shallow grave.

Investigators described her killing as “homicidal violence.”

Three years later, no one has been arrested or charged in connection to Layne's death.

But her family hopes someone will speak up. “I wish somebody would come forward. Somebody knows something and if you can live with this on your conscience, you don’t have a heart or a soul," said Krohn.

Law enforcement maintains the case is an active investigation.

