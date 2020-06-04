Thunderstorms return today and some could be strong

**Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon**

THURSDAY

A weak front arrives today which will be the focal point for showers and storms. They’ll become numerous during the afternoon. A few storms could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a marginal risk of severe storms today. The main threat from any stronger storms would be heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds and even some hail. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90.

FRIDAY

The weak frontal boundary lingers near our area which will help fire off another round of showers and storms. High on Friday will climb into the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking pretty nice. We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds with pop-up afternoon showers and storms especially Saturday. Highs over the weekend will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Quiet weather returns as we head toward Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll continue to track Cristobal. If Cristobal would bring us any rain it looks like it wouldn't arrive until at least Tuesday or Wednesday.

