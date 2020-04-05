Tiger at Bronx Zoo believed to be first animal in U.S., first tiger globally, to test positive for COVID-19

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus becoming what is believed to be the first animal in the U.S., and first tiger globally, with COVID-19, according to Natasha Daly of National Geographic and the Associated Press.

According to Daly's Twitter page and the Associated Press, six other animals that include lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo are currently showing symptoms.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Sunday that the 4-year-old Malayan tiger, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee. The zoo says all the animals are expected to recover.

