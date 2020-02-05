Timbrook Park to get new playground equipment

Equipment for one Campbell County park will be replaced after more than a decade's worth of use.

Timbrook Park will receive new playground equipment this year.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new equipment at Tuesday's meeting.

Parks and Recreation said this was needed.

"It has lived its life and needs to be moved on so it'll be safer for the children to play at and so that we can have a nice playground set for the community that comes out here and uses it," said Mary Pascale, Campell County Parks and Recreation Director.

Timbrook has seen other gradual improvements over time, including new fencing and restroom facilities.

