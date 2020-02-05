Blue Ridge Optics expanding once again

"For us, it's just a way to be a bigger staple in the community," said Jasmine Jordan, Blue Ridge Optics Production Planner.

Blue Ridge Optics announced it will add ten jobs this year. It's also investing over $600,000 into the company and has grown over 15 percent every year.

Jordan will tell you this isn't something you see everywhere.

"I think especially when you talk to the older generations, they can't believe that we have a place like this and a business that small, but has grown the way that we have. And there are a lot of other businesses like that in Bedford and I think this is going to bring attention to that," said Jordan.

Although the company has only been around 14 years, it's making a big splash right here at home.

"It speaks to what they've found in their market and they've found their place in their market and they've found a way to grow it, which is just amazing to have that here," said Mary Zirkle, Town of Bedford Economic Development Coordinator.

And because the company makes high-end laser components and precision-thin films, its impact goes well beyond this county.

"They provide a neat product that's international, and it's just great to have them here. They're a family-owned company, and so it's great to see them going," said Zirkle.

And for Jordan, that family component hits her right at home, because it comes from exactly there.

"Things that we all are using and seeing in our everyday lives, but on such a broader scale, to know that that comes from my small town makes me feel prideful and I know that it makes others feel prideful," said Jordan.

