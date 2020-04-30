"Time to proceed to our new normal." Centra plans return to elective procedures Friday

Centra Health is taking steps to return to performing elective procedures Friday, as outlined this week by Governor Northam.

At 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30, Governor Northam’s executive order banning performance of elective procedures expires, meaning hospitals are free to resume caring for patients requiring elective procedures Friday, May 1.

Centra's return to such procedures includes:

1. Perform pre-procedural COVID-19 testing for all patients. Although caregivers will wear PPE for all patients, COVID-19-positive patients will be rescheduled based on existing guidelines

2. Patients entering the hospital will be screened with a temperature check and questioning

3. To the extent possible, staggered starts to procedural areas will be implemented

4. Caregivers will continue to exercise precautions as if they are COVID-19 positive. (Physical distancing and PPE utilization)

5. Aerosolizing procedures (e.g., intubation, nebulizer therapy) will be minimized and when required, a minimum number of caregivers will be present

6. Air-exchange filters will be used liberally in anesthesia machines

7. Extra time will be offered for natural air exchange processes to occur.

Centra reports a backlog of 800-900 elective procedures following the executive order.

In a statement, Centra said, "While maintaining our diligence, it’s time to proceed to our new normal. This transition will not be as abrupt as the steps taken in March to stop these procedures. The pandemic is not a faucet turned on and now being turned off. Instead, we must take disciplined steps into a new world that we are still learning to understand. Limited testing capabilities have left us uncertain about the true burden of disease in our community. And yet, it’s time to plan next steps."

