Tips for working parents shared during webinar

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held a webinar Wednesday to discuss tips for parents working from home.

It featured a large panel of guests from Genworth, Lynchburg City Schools and other organizations.

Speakers encouraged parents to set a schedule to curb any anxiety in their kids.

They also emphasized healthy snacks and meals and say that getting outside is great for vitamin D, a critical element for immune systems.

"Developing a schedule for the day - the kids really need that schedule It's very important because predictability is a stabilizer for kids," said Tami Tinnin, Johnson Health Center.

They want to remind parents to prioritize the health and safety of their families above all else.

