To share or not to share, that is the question for Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt’s sophomore album opens and closes with two of the most personal songs he’s ever written. But the country star admits he still nervous when it comes to spilling his own tea in song form.

Hunt's sophomore album “Southside” comes out Friday. It opens with “2016,” a remorseful, rueful song that sounds like a classic country tune. The album closes with “Drinkin’ Too Much,” a confessional apology where he namedrops his wife.

“Southside" is the follow-up to Hunt's multi-hit, Grammy-nominated 2014 debut “Montevallo," named after the hometown his wife grew up in.