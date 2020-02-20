Toddler dies after falling into septic tank in Texas

ARANSAS PASS, TX (KRIS/CNN) - A Texas toddler is dead after falling into a septic tank.

The septic tank's lid at the Paradise Lagoons RV Resort Park collapsed beneath a toddler, and the little girl fell into the tank. (Source: KRIS/CNN)

Two-year-old Charleigh Nicole Nelson was standing on the tank’s lid at the Paradise Lagoons RV Resort Park on Wednesday when it collapsed beneath her. She fell 15 feet.

According to the child's father, people tried to reach the girl with a rope but it was too short.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. tonight, Rockport Police Department, EMS, Rockport and Fulton Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a child who had fallen in a septic system. Upon arrival, initial police officers and firefighters found, civilians from the park here attempting to rescue a child who had fallen approximately 15 feet down into a septic system,” said Gillian Cox, Rockport Volunteer Fire Dept. spokeswoman.

Emergency crews from several local agencies responded and removed her body from the tank.

