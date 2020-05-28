Torc Robotics continues growth, recruiting during pandemic

Torc Robotics in Blacksburg plans to increase its size by 50% by the end of 2020.

The company, which manufactures self-driving vehicle systems, has steadily added new employees since January, and is working on a headquarters expansion this year, adding nearly 16,000 square feet.

The company says its recruiting process has changed to accommodate additional safety measures during the pandemic.

"We are very fortunate that most of us can work from home -- and our team has been using this time to scale up our virtual testing and future fleet infrastructure," said Michael Fleming, Torc's CEO.

Changes for hiring have included video panel interviews and additional relocation assistance for full-time employees. Until the Torc offices reopen, new hires are working from home.

Torc Robotics is headquartered in Blacksburg, and is part of Daimler Trucks.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.