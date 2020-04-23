Total Action for Progress adjusts classes during pandemic

Through the pandemic, Total Action for Progress is continuing to have classes for students, ages 18 to 24, in its Y.A.L.E. youth job employment program.

WDBJ7 photo

The coronavirus has led Y.A.L.E. coordinators to make several changes to their classes, but they say it's important for them to continue be their for their students through these challenging times.

"It's very important because during this pandemic, our students are going through a lot of family issues, relationship issues, and we wanted to be that support for them," Shantell Dupree, Program Coordinator for TAP's Y.A.LE. program, said.

Y.A.L.E. is a life enhancement program for court-involved young adults. Many of these students don't have the resources to take virtual classes, so TAP is still holding in-person classes for this program with social distancing practices in place. Now, the classes are two times a week instead of five, like in the past, and there are take-home assignments.

"We send home homework packets for them to complete during the week, and they turn in their homework packets twice a week to us, and we give them a stipend for completing their assignments," DuPree said.

Class locations have also changed for TAP's Y.A.L.E. and Youth Build programs, since the higher education building is closed during the pandemic.

"The Y.A.L.E. students are here at the 203 main TAP building and our Youth Build students are over at the Dumas Center," DupRee explained.

These adjustments allow the students to get the help and support they need.

"They are so appreciative that we continue to stay open for them so they can get their education and work toward their GED classes," Dupree said.

"If they're doing this, it gives them something positive to do, they're learning, they're getting ahead in life, getting certifications, they're around positive influences," Robert Wormley, Recruitment Coordinator for Y.A.L.E., added.

TAP is also providing meals and handing out assignments and stipends to their homeless students.

If you're interested in learning more about TAP's programs or joining Y.A.L.E., you can visit TAP's website or go to their office at 302 2nd St SW, Roanoke, Va 24001.