Tourism increases in Virginia State Parks, including Natural Bridge

There are more than 40 state parks across Virginia. Last year, Virginia State Parks saw a tourism spending increase of nearly 15% compared to 2018 and the state parks brought in over $286 million dollars in visitor spending.

Each park has its own unique features, like the beautiful stone arch at Natural Bridge which is already on track to beat 2019's record numbers.

"We want to consider ourselves a crown jewel," Natural Bridge State Park manager, Jim Jones said.

From 2018 to 2019, visitor spending at Natural Bridge increased from $9.7 million to $11.6 million which generated a $16 million economic impact last year.

"Twenty-eighteen was a rainy season," Jones explained. "Twenty-nineteen was a really good bump and then this year is trending up as well, comparing 2020 to 2019."

Attendance in January and February 2019 was at 7,800. This year, the park has seen just under 10,000 visitors already.

The visitors come from all over the Commonwealth and even out of state to take in the beauty and awe of Natural Bridge State Park.

"Probably the first words out of everyone's mouths, and I'll ask them, is 'Wow,'" Jones said. "I mean it is a majestic, impressive arch that just captures your attention and makes an impression on you."

Jones has been the park manager at Natural Bridge since it opened to the public in 2016 and has seen every kind of tourist.

"There's a lot of travelers that are on vacation, going up and down the interstate," he said. "But we have a lot of people that will say, 'Oh, we were back here when I was in school.' Or 'We got married here.' Or 'We had our honeymoon here.' And so we can say, 'Well, welcome back. We're glad to have you back.'"

Along with more sunny weekends last year compared to 2018, tourism also rose at Natural Bridge because of the increase in events and activities.

"We're hitting them with programs like Luminaries at Christmas and Valentine carriage rides and Kids Fishing Day," Jones said. "So those kind of things bring people back, the local especially back, for more than just one visit."

Events like these introduce visitors to everything Jones loves about state parks.

"It gives everyone an opportunity to realize just how important and significant our natural resources are," he said adding that Virginia's state parks are unique because of their diversity. "We go from the seashores to the mountains and everything in between. It gives you opportunities to be out on the rivers and things like that."

Natural Bridge is both a figurative and literal gateway that encourages tourists to visit other state parks around the Commonwealth.

"This is a place that a lot of people will come that may never experience an outdoor opportunity. They get here and they go, 'Wow, this might be something we're interested in doing.' And they'll come and visit another state park around."

But if you're still not convinced, Jones said there's a little bit of everything at Natural Bridge.

"Come on out because wildlife is here," he laughed.

According to the Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the overall economic activity stimulated by state parks last year was approximately $437 million.

“Virginia’s state park system shows that protecting our environment is good for economic growth,” Secretary of Natural Resources, Matthew J. Strickler said in a press release. “Maintaining our park infrastructure and continuing to conserve our special natural places will ensure that Virginia State Parks remain the best in the country."

Virginia's goal is to have a state park within an hour's drive of wherever you live or visit. New state parks currently under development include Machicomoco and Middle Peninsula in Gloucester County, Seven Bends in Shenandoah County, and Clinch River State Park in Tazwell, Russell, Wise and Scott counties.