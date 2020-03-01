Tow truck driver having surgery after being hit on the side of the road Saturday morning

"When they see flashing lights, they need to slow down, that's what it all comes down to"

Shawn Lowry the owner of S & A Towing is urging people to be cautious after one of his tow truck drivers and a state trooper were hit Saturday morning along the side of Interstate 81 by an on-coming SUV.

"When the car hit the troopers car, it kind of knocked him out of the way and they said it knocked him approximately twenty-five feet away from the car", said Lowry.

Both the Trooper and the tow-truck driver were taken to the hospital.

State Police say, the Trooper has been released. However, they're not sure just how long the tow truck driver will be in the hospital.

"It's put him out of work, put his family you know, without income coming in, you know it's going to be tough", said Lowry.

According to state police, a woman and three juveniles were in the SUV all of them were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time. Investigators say speed and road conditions were a factor in the crash.

"Any time you see a flashing light just slow down and move over and give us room to do our job.", said Lowry.

State police are also reminding drivers of the "Move Over" law here in Virginia. The law says if you can't move over when you see flashing lights, then you need to slow down.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

