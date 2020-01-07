Surge of wrecks mean big business for local towing companies.

At Fat Boys towing in Roanoke, a snow day is no day to relax.Especially if you're owner Shane Spradlin.

"We'll start preparing a couple days out. Making sure we've got snow chains for everything, shovels, salt," he said.

Tuesday, that work paid off. Spradlin and his crew ran roughly 90 calls, more than expected, cranking up engines over and over again to rescue stranded drivers.

"It really hit with a big bang, early in the day," said Spradlin.

Cars were pulled from driveways, off the shoulder of highways, and more. Across the region, towing companies and law enforcement officials faced a wave of crashes, some minor, others near catastrophic, including a multi-tractor-trailer pile up on I-81 in Botetourt County.

But while the morning was bad, the afternoon brought relief.

"We've obviously had some weather help us out today," said VDOT spokespeson Jen Ward.

Ward noted the late sunshine helped melt much of the snow and warm the pavement.

But that doesn't mean everyone is out of the woods. Ward warns there could be a re-freeze in some areas Tuesday night, and VDOT road crews will be watching.

"What they'll be doing tonight is basically monitoring those areas where we know we have some isolated slick spots and we'll be treating roads as necessary," she said.

For Shane Spradlin and his crew, that means another long day and night, waiting for the last of the snow to finally melt away.

