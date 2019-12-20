Town hall scheduled to address concerns about Lynchburg murder trial

It's been just over a week since a Lynchburg jury found a teenager not guilty of killing Dre'yon Browley, but James Camm says concerns about that verdict remain top of mind for many.

"It really shocked and tremored Lynchburg in a way that we never want to happen again," said Camm, a pastor who leads the city's "One Community, One Voice" initiative to address violence.

Browley, an African American student who was preparing to graduate from E.C. Glass High School, was shot and killed at The Meadows apartments in May. Austin Rozdilski, a white teenager accused of killing Browley, was acquitted by an all-white jury.

"There is always going to be some kind of tension when there's race involved, especially in today's climate and culture," said Dwight Butler, a Lynchburg pastor.

Dwight Butler and Camm say they've heard questions raised about the recent verdict, but they believe an open dialogue between the community and those in the justice system will alleviate tensions.

"I know if we can come to a place of understanding in the community, the divide won't be as great."

In response to concerns, Lynchburg's police chief Ryan Zuidema and Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison have decided to host a town hall meeting, with help from pastors like Camm.

"It's not a place to re-try the case," said Camm. "It's just an opportunity for questions to be answered."

In a statement to WDBJ7 Friday, Harrison said her goal for the event "is to answer any questions the public has about the criminal justice process, what happened during the Rozdilski trial, and what we can do as a community to prevent these acts of violence."

Camm hopes the event will be a productive forum where both sides of the conversation can hear one another.

"I know some people are upset, but this will not be the platform to be angry," Camm said. "It's going to be a forum to get understanding and knowledge."

The town hall is scheduled to take place Monday night at 6 in the auditorium of E.C. Glass High School.

