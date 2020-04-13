Town of Abingdon closes offices, playgrounds and facilities with picnic tables during coronavirus concerns

As part of efforts to ensure the wellbeing of the community, the Town of Abingdon will be closing its offices.

Employees can still be reached by phone at 276-628-3167 or by email.

The Town Council Regular Meeting/Budget Work Session scheduled for April 20 at 6:30 p.m. is still tentatively being held in the Council Chambers. While the meeting is open to the public with certain procedures that will be released at a later date, people are encouraged to watch the live stream provided by the Abingdon TV YouTube page.

First-half 2020 Real Estate Taxes are due May 20, 2020. According to a press release from the town, the following alternative ways of payment are available:

-U.S. Mail

-Online-https://abingdon-va.gov/online-bill-pay/

-Credit card through telephone at 276-525-1464

-Dropbox at the front of the Municipal Building

Other taxes, fees and utility bills can also be submitted through the above methods.

All playground facilities and pavilions with picnic tables are not available for the time being due to the coronavirus concerns. Outdoor pavilion reservations for sites owned by the Town are discontinued.

Other parks that are public are staying open with normal operating conditions as long as visitors follow proper social distancing guidelines.

The Town of Abingdon asks its citizens to use their website for more helpful resources.

