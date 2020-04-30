Town of Altavista creates Neighbors Helping Neighbors initiative

The Town of Altavista is promoting a community project called Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

The initiative is meant to urge people to help neighbors who may be unable to maintain their yards, due to age, disability or hardship.

With warm weather and recent rain, weeds are plentiful; so, the town wants to remind residents that any plant, grass or other vegetation of uncontrolled growth over 12 inches high is a violation of town code.

The town hopes the initiative will help those who may not have family or other resources to keep up their yards. It’s a win-win situation, they say.

“Neighbors helping neighbors can only make Altavista a better place. Needy citizens are helped. The deterioration of homes and neighborhoods is prevented. The town’s housing stock is preserved, and property values are protected,” said Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale, III in a release.

If you are interested in helping out, contact Sharon Williams, AICP - Director of Community Development to be added to a list of volunteers.

Her email is sdwilliams@altavistava.gov. Phone number is 434-369-5001 ext. 103.

